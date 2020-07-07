Illinois new cases: 587; Rock Island new cases: 11

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 587 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday giving the state 148,452 in total.

An additional 37 deaths were also reported, which included the death of a woman in her 90s that was announced by the Rock Island County Health Department on Monday. There have now been 7,063 individuals who have passed away in Illinois due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 26,994 tests have been processed for a total of 1,809,834. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for June 20 through July 6 is 2.5%.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,097. There are currently eight patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Also on Wednesday, Henry County announced there are now 100 cases in that county. The county released statistics on 91 of the cases:

Symptomatic at home: 19

Symptomatic in hospital: 1

Asymptomatic: 13

Symptoms resolved: 57

Unknown symptom status: 0

Deaths: 1

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.