Illinois new cases: 862; Rock Island County new cases: 24

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 862 new cases on Saturday, giving the state 146,612 positive cases in total.

The state also announced 10 deaths, which is the lowest number since March 30. There are now 7,014 deaths due to COVID-19 in Illinois.

In the past 24 hours, 33,836 tests were processed for a total of 1,734,471. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 27 through July 3 is 2.6%.

Rock Island County reported 24 new positive cases, bringing the total number in the county to 1,043. There are currently five patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

Mercer County announced its 23rd positive case, a woman in her 60s.

Whiteside County Health Department reported one new case involving an individual under 20 giving the county 196 in total. They also announced an individual in their 70s passed away on July 3 due to COVID-19. It is the 15th death in the county.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.