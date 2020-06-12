Illinois new cases under 600; Rock Island County reports 7; Henry County has first death

Notice: This story has been edited to add the statistics from Whiteside County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 595 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That is lowest number this week and the lowest since March 30. The state has a total of 131,198 cases.

There were 77 additional deaths also reported, including the first death in Henry County, a woman in her 50s. Whiteside County also reported its 14th death, an individual in their 60s, but this was not included in the states reported deaths for the day. So far, 6,260 Illinoisans have lost their life due to the coronavirus.

24,774 tests were processed in the past 24-hours with 1,147,101 performed overall. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for June 5 through June 11 is 4%.

In Rock Island County, seven new cases were reported giving the county 770 overall.

The new cases are:

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

There is only one patient currently hospitalized.

In addition to the death, Whiteside County also reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 161.

