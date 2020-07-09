Illinois new daily cases over 1,000 for first time in a month

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,018 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This the first time that daily positive cases passed 1,000 since June 5 when 1,156 were reported. The state now has an accumulated total of 150,450 cases since the pandemic began.

There were also 20 additional deaths reported bringing that total to 7,119.

As of last night, 1,507 patients were reported in the hospital suffering from COVID-19, with 317 in the ICU and 153 on ventilators.

In the past 24 hours, 36,180 tests were processed with 1,878,756 in total. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 2 through July 8 is 2.6%.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new cases bringing the county total to 1,139.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

There are currently 10 patients in the hospital county.

Henry County announced there are now 112 confirmed cases in that county, and statistics for 103 of the cases:

Symptomatic at home: 23

Symptomatic in the hospital: 2

Asymptomatic: 11

Symptoms resolved: 52

Unknown symptom status: 14

Deaths: 1

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.