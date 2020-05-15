Illinois now has over 90,000 COVID-19 cases and over 4,000 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,432 new positive cases for a total of 90,369 in the state on Friday.

They also announced 130 additional deaths due to COVID-19, which included the death reported in Rock Island County on Thursday. 4,058 Illinoisans have now been lost to the virus.

There were 26,565 tests processed in the past 24 hours in Illinois, which makes the infection rate for that time period 9%. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 16%. A total of 538,602 tests overall have been conducted in the state of Illinois.

Locally, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 16 new cases on Friday, giving the county 614 in total. 14 of those patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Mercer County reported its 14th positive case involving a female aged 40-60. Before the new case was announced, the county reported two patients were isolating at home, one is asymptomatic, 10 have had their symptoms resolved, and currently none are hospitalized.

Those 13 cases involved:

2 individuals aged 20-40

8 individuals aged 40-60

3 individuals aged 60-80

10 are females and 3 are males

One additional case was also reported by the Whiteside County Health Department, giving the county 114 in total. They also reported three more individuals have recovered from the virus, bringing that number to 44.

Henry County now has 66 confirmed cases after reporting one new case.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.