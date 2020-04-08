Illinois numbers continue to climb; 1,529 new cases, 82 deaths – both most in a single-day

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday 1,529 new COVID-19 cases and 82 additional deaths, both the highest number in a single-day.

That brings the state’s total positive cases to 15,078 out of the 75,066 tests performed. There have been 462 deaths.

Rock Island County announced 13 new positive cases and a second death in the county. A woman in her 60s that was hospitalized passed away due to the coronavirus. All of the new cases, with individuals ranging from their 30s to their 70s, are currently isolating at home. Rock Island County now has 73 total cases, and of those 5 patients remain hospitalized.

There was also a newly confirmed case that was reported by the Whiteside County Department of Health on Wednesday. That case involving an individual in their 70s brings the county’s total to 22.

Both the Rock Island and Whiteside County numbers were released after the Illinois Department of Public Health released their statistics on Wednesday, so the state numbers do not reflect the one’s from those counties.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.