Secretary of State office buildings in Springfield and all driver services facilities in the State of Illinois will be closed Friday, Feb. 11, in observance of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be open for business Saturday, Feb. 12.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be open for business Monday, Feb. 14.

All driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates have been extended to Thursday, March 31.

This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

For online services such as checking eligibility to renew driver’s licenses online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest driver services facility, visit the Secretary of State’s website.