All Illinois Secretary of State offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

This includes driver services facilities.

Offices and facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, Feb. 19, and reopen for business on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, and reopen for business Tuesday, Feb. 22.

All driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates have been extended to Thursday, March 31, 2022.

This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s license (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

The Secretary of State’s website will still be available for online services, including: