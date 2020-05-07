Illinois over 70,000 cases; Rock Island County reports 18 new cases, 1 death

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,641 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, giving the state 70,873 overall.

It was also reported that 3,111 Illinoisans have died due to the coronavirus after 137 additional deaths in the past day, including a man in his 70s from Rock Island County. There have now been 17 deaths in Rock Island County.

Along with the death, the Rock Island County Health Department also reported 18 new cases, bring the county total to 548. Patients are currently hospitalized is 21.

The new cases are:

A man in his 30s who is being treated in a hospital

A man in his 40s who is being treated in a hospital

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

Whiteside County reported four new cases bringing their total to 100.

Henry County has 60 positive cases after one new case was reported on Thursday.

A female aged 40-60 is the 11th confirmed case in Mercer County.

For the latest statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.