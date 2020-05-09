Illinois over 75,000 COVID-19 cases; Iowa adds another 200+ cases

Both Illinois and Iowa released their latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday.

Illinois reported 2,325 new positive cases bringing the state total to 76,085. There have been 3,349 lives lost to the virus in Illinois after 111 additional deaths were reported. This included the death that was reported in Rock Island County on Friday.

416,331 tests have been administered in Illinois with 16,617 done in the past 24 hours.

Iowa had 214 new confirmed cases. The state now has 11,671 total cases out of the 71,476 tested. There were 9 additional deaths bringing the total to 279. Iowa no longer provides data on deaths in the individual counties, so there is no information if any of the deaths were local.

There have been 5,011 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 in Iowa. Illinois does not provide statistics on recovered cases statewide, but some of the local counties do provide that information.

Locally in Illinois, Rock Island County reported on Saturday that there were two new positive cases in the county for a total of 565.

Even though this is the first time new cases have been below 10 since last Sunday, Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, says the reason “simply could be an anomaly due to reduced weekend staffing.” She adds, “We caution anyone about thinking this lower number is the beginning of a trend.”

The two new cases are:

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Whiteside County announced on Friday night that they had three new cases:

1 aged 10-19

2 aged 50-59

They also reported three more have recovered from the virus, giving the county 41.

On the Iowa side, Muscatine County had the most new cases in the area with 25. It now has 471 total cases.

Scott County added three confirmed cases to give the county 279 in total.

Dubuque County saw an increase of seven positive cases, giving the county a total of 188.

The only other county in Iowa to have a significant increase in cases was Des Moines County with six. That county now has 37 total cases.

For more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois and Iowa, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website or the COVID-19 in Iowa website.