Illinois partners with Hy-Vee to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

The State of Illinois is partnering with Hy-Vee pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, including those in the Illinois Quad Cities.

Starting Wednesday, the vaccinations will be available to eligible individuals Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, register at this website.

Locally, the vaccination will be available at the Hy-Vee locations in Galesburg, Milan, Moline, Macomb, Rock Island, and Silvis.

Illinois has also partnered with Walgreens and Jewel-Osco to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

All locations to get a vaccine in Illinois can be found here.