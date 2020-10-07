Illinois passes 6 million COVID-19 tests

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,630 new positive cases and 42 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Illinois now has a total of 307,641 positive cases and 8,878 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 58,820 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 4.8%. Overall, Illinois has processed 6,033,289 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 30 through October 6 is 3.5%.

As of last night, 1,679 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 372 in the ICU and 165 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.