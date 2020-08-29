Illinois passes 8,000 deaths due to COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11 additional deaths on Saturday, which raises the total number of deaths to 8,008.

“Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we’ve now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let’s do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts.”

There were also 1,880 new cases reported for a total of 231,363.

In the past 24 hours, 48,784 tests processed bringing the total to 3,973,089. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for August 22 through August 28 is 4.0%.

As of last night, 1,563 patients were in the hospital due to COVID-19, with 349 in the ICU and 134 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss