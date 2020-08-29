Illinois passes 8,000 deaths due to COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11 additional deaths on Saturday, which raises the total number of deaths to 8,008.

“Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we’ve now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let’s do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts.”

There were also 1,880 new cases reported for a total of 231,363.

In the past 24 hours, 48,784 tests processed bringing the total to 3,973,089. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for August 22 through August 28 is 4.0%.

As of last night, 1,563 patients were in the hospital due to COVID-19, with 349 in the ICU and 134 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.