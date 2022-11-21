The Illinois Public Pension Fund Association (IPPFA) will make a $5,000 donation to the family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind, who was severely injured on Oct. 24 during an encounter with a violent suspect.

“William didn’t think twice about putting himself in harm’s way to protect his fellow citizens,” IPPFA President James McNamee said in a Monday release. “While William continues on a very long road to recovery, we need to make sure his family can be at his bedside without worrying how their daily bills can be paid.”

Officer Lind, a seven-year veteran of the East Moline Police Department, was attempting to arrest an arson suspect on Oct. 24 when the encounter turned violent. The suspect punched Lind and the officer fell, hitting his head on the concrete. Lind suffered severe head injuries, including a fractured skull, and had to be flown to a hospital in Peoria, the closest facility that was able to treat his critical injuries.

The IPPFA donation will help defray the family’s expenses as they stay with Lind at a hospital that is nearly 90 miles from their home, the release said. The IPPFA was founded in 1985 as a nonprofit organization whose mandate was to educate public pension fund trustees.

In 2009, the IPPFA became the primary education provider for public pension fund trustees in the state of Illinois, and its members manage more than $18 billion in pension assets.