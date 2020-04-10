Illinois positive cases grow to 17,887; Rock Island County cases up to 97

There were an additional 1,465 positive COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday. Illinois now has 17,887 positive cases out of the 87,527 tests done.

68 additional deaths were also reported, including the third confirmed death in Rock Island County that was reported on Thursday. There have now been 596 individuals who passed away due to the coronavirus in Illinois.

The Rock Island County Health Department also released their latest numbers on Friday. They reported 12 new positive cases, bringing the county total to 97. Of those new cases 2 are being treated at a local hospital while the other 10 are isolating at home.

2 additional cases were reported by the Whiteside County Health Department. The cases involve one person in their 20s and one in their 90s. Of the total 26 confirmed cases in the county, 5 have recovered, 1 has passed away, with the rest either receiving care or recovering at home.

Earlier on Friday, the Mercer County Health Department announced a third resident of the county, a woman between the ages of 60-80, tested positive for COVID-19.

Also on Friday, the Henry County Health Department reported they now have 22 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

These numbers from the local counties are not reflected in the current numbers on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.