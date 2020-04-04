Illinois positive COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois surpassed 10,000 according to the latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Illinois added 1,453 cases, now the most in a single day passing yesterday’s increase, bringing the state total to 10,357.

There were also 53 deaths reported, with most of them in Chicago and surrounding counties, except a woman in her 90s from Jackson County in southern Illinois. There have been a total of 243 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Illinois.

Rock Island County added 17 positive cases, its highest day to date, bringing its total to 42. That is the most COVID-19 cases in any local county, in either Illinois or Iowa.

Updated information from other local Illinois counties was not provided.

To get the latest information on COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the the Illinois Department of Public Health website.