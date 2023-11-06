Public universities across Illinois saw more freshmen on campus this fall.

The Illinois Board of Higher Education reports freshmen enrollment increased by more than one percent, which is better than national enrollment at public universities, which went down by about six percent. Half of the state’s 12 public universities saw their freshmen class grow.

African American and Latino student enrollments dropped nationally, but in Illinois, African American freshmen enrollment increased by 2.9 percent and Latino freshmen increased by 6.9 percent.

