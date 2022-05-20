The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 40,193 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 56 deaths since May 13, 2022.

According to the CDC, eight Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 cases and 39 counties are rated at the Medium Community Level — including Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Stark, Whiteside and Jo Daviess counties.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,249,534 cases, including 33,761 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a Friday release.

As of last night, 1,060 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID. Of those, 116 patients were in the ICU and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

“With COVID-19 case counts rising across the state, the public should understand that they can take action to protect themselves, their loved ones, and friends,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “Everyone should make sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots.

U.S. regulators authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds on May 17, 2022, hoping an extra vaccine dose will enhance their protection as infections once again are on the rise. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

“As we see movement into higher community risk levels, masking up in indoor public places and avoiding crowded indoor spaces as much as possible will also make a difference,” Tokars said in the release. “And if you test positive, promptly contact a healthcare provider to discuss which treatment is right for you. The treatments are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”

The CDC reported that eight Illinois counties are now listed at the High Community Level — Boone, Lee, Stephenson and Winnebago in the northern part of the state; and Champaign, Ford, Peoria and Tazewell in central Illinois.

At the High Community Level, the CDC recommends that all people wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. For those at risk at risk of severe outcomes, they should consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public places, have a plan for rapid testing if needed, and talk to their healthcare provider about other precautions they can take.

At the Medium Community Level, those who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.

IDPH has been supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatments. There are over 1,200 treatment locations in Illinois – including all the major retail pharmacies.

More than 96.7% of the state’s population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations. A total of 22.2 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and 52% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster, according CDC data.

In Iowa, community levels for COVID are low in Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties. Over the past week, there were a total of 3,629 new cases reported in Iowa, and 17 deaths due to COVID, raising the statewide total to 9,572.