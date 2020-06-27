Illinois QC Fire Departments offering ability test locally for prospective firefighters

If you want to become a firefighter in East Moline, Moline, or Rock Island, you are now required to complete a Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT), as well as a Ladder Climb test, as part of the application process.

To make it easier for local applicants to complete the test, the Illinois Quad City Fire Departments will be holding a CPAT at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. A ladder climb test will also be offered. The testing process, which will take up to eight weeks to complete, will begin on July 18, 2020 with an orientation session and follow this schedule:

July 18 – Orientation Session 1

August 1 – Orientation Session 2/Station Practice

August 15 – Timed Practice Session 1

August 29 – Timed Practice Session 2

September 12 – Final Test Day

All sessions will begin at 8:00am and take place at the QCCA Expo Center located at 2621 4th Avenue in Rock Island.

The CPAT consists of the following eight physical tasks measured on a pass/fail basis:

Stair climb

Hose drag

Equipment carry

Ladder raise and extension

Forcible entry

Search

Rescue

Ceiling breach and pull

Individuals interested in taking the CPAT locally for the East Moline, Moline, or Rock Island Fire Departments must first complete the application process with those cities. Then, they should contact Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey of the Rock Island Fire Department to sign up and get further information, either by phone at (309) 732-2800 ext. 6, or by email.

Below is a list of other licensed facilities that provide a CPAT with their contact information: