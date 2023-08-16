With support from Illinois State Sen. Mike Halpin and State Rep. Gregg Johnson, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity recently announced the latest round of Back to Business grants awarded to businesses in the restaurant and hotel industries.
“The Quad Cities is home to many amazing small businesses that provide the community with places to go and jobs for our local economy,” Halpin (D-Rock Island), said in a Wednesday release. “It’s great to see the state making investments back into these small businesses so they can plan for the future.”
The Back to Business grant program provides recovery grants for small businesses throughout the state, with an emphasis on businesses in the hardest-hit industries.
Through the Back to Business and Business Interruption Grant programs, DCEO has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic, the release said.
Nine restaurants in Rock Island County will get a combined total of $360,000 through this round of Back to Business grants.
“This funding recognizes the impact small businesses and family-owned restaurants have on our area,” said Johnson (D-East Moline). “The COVID-19 pandemic hit us all hard, and it’s good to see funding coming back home to help small businesses for the long run.”
Including businesses in Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Whiteside and Knox counties, a total of $880,000 in Back to Business restaurant grants were approved for the region. They are:
Henry County
- The Combine Bar and Grill, Cambridge, $50,000
- Maria’s Pizza, Colona $5,000
- Special Kneads Bakery, Galva, $10,000
- Geneseo Brewing Company, Geneseo, $30,000
- The Station, Kewanee, $35,000
Knox County
- Coney Island, Galesburg, $5,000
- El Rancherito, Galesburg, $50,000
- Twisted Sisters Bar & Grill, Augustine, $50,000
Mercer County
- Depot Mercer, New Windsor, $30,000
- Wheeler’s Café, Seaton, $15,000
Rock Island County
- Hacienda Mexican Grill, Coal Valley, $50,000
- Hey Bryan’s, East Moline, $40,000
- Pagalo’s Pizzeria & Gelato Café, Milan, $50,000
- Aircraft Grill, Moline, $5,000
- Tony’s Pizza, Moline, $50,000
- Riverfront Grille, Rock Island, $45,000
- Quarter Til Tap, Rock Island, $25,000
- RIBCO & 2nd Ave., Rock Island, $50,000
- Avenue Tap, Silvis, $45,000
- Egg Parlor, Silvis, $50,000
Whiteside County
- SB Floral & Design, Erie, $45,000
- Bushy’s Bar & Grill, Lyndon, $30,000
- Forest Inn, Morrison, $50,000
- Prophet Family Restaurant, Prophetstown, $40,000
- Jane’s Place, Rock Falls, $45,000
- K’s Korners Trading Post, Sterling, $25,000
- Sophie’s Café, Sterling, $5,000
The following Back to Business hotel grants were approved:
Henry County
- Best Western, Annawan, $39,004
- Motel 6, Kewanee, $34,841
Knox County
- AmericInn by Wyndham, Galesburg, $53,133
- I & SI Hospitality, Galesburg, $62,714
- Holiday Inn Express, Galesburg, $70,553
Mercer County
- Blue Spruce Lodge, Aledo, $8,710
Rock Island County
- La Qunita Inn, Moline, $108,879
- Tapestry by Hilton – Axis Hotel, Moline, $90,587
- Hampton Inn & Suites, Moline, $85,361
- Residence Inn, Moline, $73,167
- Quality Inn & Suites, Moline, $80,135
- Oyo Hotel, Moline, $45,294
- American Motor Inn, Rock Island, $26,131
- Camelot Campgrounds, Rock Island, $15,679
Whiteside County
- AmericInn by Wyndham, Fulton, $44,423
- Anitej Hospitality, Rock Falls, $69,682
- Super 8, Rock Falls, $51,391
- All Seasons, Rock Falls, $27,002
For more information about Back to Business grants, visit DCEO’s website.