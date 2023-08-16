With support from Illinois State Sen. Mike Halpin and State Rep. Gregg Johnson, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity recently announced the latest round of Back to Business grants awarded to businesses in the restaurant and hotel industries.

State Sen. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island).

“The Quad Cities is home to many amazing small businesses that provide the community with places to go and jobs for our local economy,” Halpin (D-Rock Island), said in a Wednesday release. “It’s great to see the state making investments back into these small businesses so they can plan for the future.”

The Back to Business grant program provides recovery grants for small businesses throughout the state, with an emphasis on businesses in the hardest-hit industries.

Through the Back to Business and Business Interruption Grant programs, DCEO has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic, the release said.

Nine restaurants in Rock Island County will get a combined total of $360,000 through this round of Back to Business grants.

“This funding recognizes the impact small businesses and family-owned restaurants have on our area,” said Johnson (D-East Moline). “The COVID-19 pandemic hit us all hard, and it’s good to see funding coming back home to help small businesses for the long run.”

The Combine Bar & Grill at 117 N. Prospect St., Cambridge, received $50,000 under the Illinois Back to Business grant program.

Including businesses in Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Whiteside and Knox counties, a total of $880,000 in Back to Business restaurant grants were approved for the region. They are:

Henry County

The Combine Bar and Grill, Cambridge, $50,000

Cambridge, $50,000 Maria’s Pizza , Colona $5,000

, Colona $5,000 Special Kneads Bakery , Galva, $10,000

, Galva, $10,000 Geneseo Brewing Company , Geneseo, $30,000

, Geneseo, $30,000 The Station, Kewanee, $35,000

Knox County

Coney Island, Galesburg, $5,000

Galesburg, $5,000 El Rancherito, Galesburg, $50,000

Galesburg, $50,000 Twisted Sisters Bar & Grill, Augustine, $50,000

Mercer County

Depot Mercer , New Windsor, $30,000

, New Windsor, $30,000 Wheeler’s Café, Seaton, $15,000

Rock Island County

Hacienda Mexican Grill, Coal Valley, $50,000

Coal Valley, $50,000 Hey Bryan’s, East Moline, $40,000

East Moline, $40,000 Pagalo’s Pizzeria & Gelato Café , Milan, $50,000

, Milan, $50,000 Aircraft Grill , Moline, $5,000

, Moline, $5,000 Tony’s Pizza , Moline, $50,000

, Moline, $50,000 Riverfront Grille , Rock Island, $45,000

, Rock Island, $45,000 Quarter Til Tap , Rock Island, $25,000

, Rock Island, $25,000 RIBCO & 2 nd Ave. , Rock Island, $50,000

, Rock Island, $50,000 Avenue Tap , Silvis, $45,000

, Silvis, $45,000 Egg Parlor, Silvis, $50,000

Whiteside County

SB Floral & Design, Erie, $45,000

Erie, $45,000 Bushy’s Bar & Grill, Lyndon, $30,000

Lyndon, $30,000 Forest Inn , Morrison, $50,000

, Morrison, $50,000 Prophet Family Restaurant , Prophetstown, $40,000

, Prophetstown, $40,000 Jane’s Place , Rock Falls, $45,000

, Rock Falls, $45,000 K’s Korners Trading Post , Sterling, $25,000

, Sterling, $25,000 Sophie’s Café, Sterling, $5,000

The following Back to Business hotel grants were approved:

The lobby of Moline’s Axis Hotel (1630 5th Ave.), which received $90,587 in a state Back to Business grant.

Henry County

Best Western , Annawan, $39,004

, Annawan, $39,004 Motel 6, Kewanee, $34,841

Knox County

AmericInn by Wyndham , Galesburg, $53,133

, Galesburg, $53,133 I & SI Hospitality , Galesburg, $62,714

, Galesburg, $62,714 Holiday Inn Express, Galesburg, $70,553

Mercer County

Blue Spruce Lodge, Aledo, $8,710

Rock Island County

La Qunita Inn , Moline, $108,879

, Moline, $108,879 Tapestry by Hilton – Axis Hotel , Moline, $90,587

, Moline, $90,587 Hampton Inn & Suites , Moline, $85,361

, Moline, $85,361 Residence Inn , Moline, $73,167

, Moline, $73,167 Quality Inn & Suites , Moline, $80,135

, Moline, $80,135 Oyo Hotel , Moline, $45,294

, Moline, $45,294 American Motor Inn , Rock Island, $26,131

, Rock Island, $26,131 Camelot Campgrounds, Rock Island, $15,679

Whiteside County

AmericInn by Wyndham , Fulton, $44,423

, Fulton, $44,423 Anitej Hospitality , Rock Falls, $69,682

, Rock Falls, $69,682 Super 8 , Rock Falls, $51,391

, Rock Falls, $51,391 All Seasons, Rock Falls, $27,002

For more information about Back to Business grants, visit DCEO’s website.