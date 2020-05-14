1  of  3
Illinois Quad Cities look ‘Forward’ with new project to help small businesses

During a Zoom conference call on Thursday afternoon, Rock Island, Moline and East Moline announced they’ve partnered up to launch the ‘Forward’ platform. Its intention is to give small businesses in the three cities a “one-stop-shop” for grants, loans, credits and other forms of financial assistance.

The platform gathers federal, state and local help available for an individual’s business.

Every local business is already in the platform’s system. Businesses with an email address the platform has on record will be getting an email invitation to log-in within the next week. Businesses that do not receive an email invitation can request access through this form.

To find out more information on the ‘Forward’ platform you can visit its website.

