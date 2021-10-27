Illinois Quad-Cities Success Fair in Rock Island Nov. 10 to offer job options and resources

IowaWORKS is partnering with the Illinois Department of Employment Security on a new job fair Nov. 10 to be held at the Downtown Rock Island Holiday Inn.

On Nov. 10, the Illinois Department of Employment Security, in partnership with IowaWORKS, will host the Illinois Quad-Cities Success Fair to help veterans, transitioning soldiers and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities.

The event will be Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn — 226 17th St., Suite 100, Rock Island.

“This value-added event is bridging the gap to employment, education and community services to the Quad City area businesses, the community, veterans and transitioning service men and woman of the Arsenal,” Mark Gastmann, Veteran Business Representative at Illinois Department of Employment Security, said in a Wednesday release.



“We are excited to partner with the Illinois Department of Employment Security to help the community connect with employers and the needed resources to help people succeed in diverse careers,” said Jacqueline Friemel, Local Veterans Employment Representative, IowaWORKS.

There will be employers from a variety of career backgrounds that include finance, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, hospitality, home services, retail, government, and more.

IowaWORKS will host an Iowa Success Fair on Dec. 14, 1-4 p.m., at St. Ambrose University – Rogaliski Center – 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. For additional information on the Illinois event, contact Mark Gastmann at 815-519-9473. For the Iowa event, contact Jacqueline Friemel at 563-200-2799 or Jacqueline.friemel@iwd.iowa.gov.