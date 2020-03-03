Illinois ranked 6th best, Iowa 7th worst for internet

BroadbandNow released their research on internet availability and affordability in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. They based their rankings on overall levels of access, pricing, and average download speeds.

Illinois ranked among the best states at #6, while Iowa was towards the bottom, ranked #45.

Both Illinois and Iowa ranked high in broadband access, 89% and 81% respectively. Iowa, however, suffered from a lack of low-priced plan access (18%) and average internet speed (78.9 Mbps). Illinois did better in those categories at 62% for low-priced plan access and 171.3 Mbps average internet speed.

The complete results from the research can be found on the BroadbandNow website.