Illinois records new lowest number of coronavirus cases since March

Local News
The Illinois Department of Health announced 473 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which is the lowest number of cases the state has reported in a day since March 30th.

The health department is reporting 133,016 cases of COVID-19 statewide. The state also confirmed 19 deaths related with the virus, bringing the death toll to 6,326.

Locally, Rock Island County Health Department reported three new cases on Monday- a man in his 40s, a boy younger than 13, and a woman in her 40s. All the three cases are currently isolating at home.

The department continues to advise residents to:

  • Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
  • Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
  • Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

