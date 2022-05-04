Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) was recognized by the ABATE (A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education) Illinois Chapter as their 2022 Representative of the Year during their Freedom Rally in Springfield on Sunday, May 1.

Rep. Swanson, a member of the Central Illinois ABATE Chapter (CIA), was presented with a special leather vest by ABATE members from around the state.

A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education (ABATE) works to protect the rights of all motorcyclists.

“Dan Swanson has been there with CIA more times than I can count,” said Josh Witkowski, the State Legislative Coordinator for ABATE of Illinois. “Dan has been there as a farmer for us, putting up motorcycle banners on his property over the years all over the area.”

“I appreciate the education I receive from your group on issues that come before us in the General Assembly because I know I’ll get fair information on both sides of an issue,” said Swanson. “I am proud to accept this honor and look forward to working with you to preserve the universal right to a safe, unrestricted motorcycling environment.”

Swanson addressed the issue of driverless cars and trucks on highways and the safety concerns for cyclists, pedestrians and other motorists. He said that he uses a computer guided system to plant corn at 4 to 5 miles an hour and when it gets off course, he can correct that, but has major concerns about what could happen when vehicles traveling at 55 mph or higher get off course.

Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha)

“House Bill 2940 allows for electric motorcycles, and I supported that legislation being supported by ABATE. Also, we actually won the two-year battle for legislation passed to lower the license plate fees back down after being raised to over 100 dollars when it went from $18 to $116 and now has been lowered as of January of this year,” said Swanson.

Swanson asked for a moment of silence to honor Knox County Deputy Nicholas D. Weist, 34, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, April 29, after attempting to set up spike strips along US 150 at 150 Avenue in Henry County, when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.