Illinois reports 11,378 new COVID-19 cases, 155 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,378 new cases of COVID-19 and 155 additional deaths on Wednesday.

This is the 17th time that daily reported cases have surpassed 10,000, all in the month of November.

Illinois now has a total of 685,467 positive cases and 11,832 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 114,233 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 10.0%. Overall, Illinois has processed 10,104,537 tests for an overall positivity rate of 6.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 18 through November 24 is 10.6%.

As of last night, 6,133 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 1,208 in the ICU and 679 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.