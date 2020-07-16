Illinois reports 1,257 new cases, 25 deaths

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,257 new cases of COVID-19. That is the fifth time in the past eight days the number has been above 1,000, after being below since June 5. The state now has had a total of 157,950 cases since the pandemic began.

There were also 25 additional deaths reported, including a man in his 80s from Whiteside County. The total numbers of deaths in Illinois in now 7,251.

In the past 24 hours, 43,006 tests were processed, which is the most in a single day in Illinois, for a total of 2,122,607. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 9 through July 15 is 3.1%.

As of last night, 1,434 patients are reported to be hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, with 311 in the ICU and 127 on ventilators.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 20 new cases for a total of 1,285. There are currently 15 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

Mercer County announced a 30th positive case of COVID-19 in the county involving a man in his 30s. The county also reported that there are two active cases currently in the county; one isolating at home, and the other in the hospital. All other cases have completed their isolation period determined by the IDPH and are no longer being actively followed by the Mercer County Health Department.

