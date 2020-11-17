Illinois reports 12,601 new COVID-19 cases, 97 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,601 new cases of COVID-19 and 97 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Illinois now has a total of 597,849 positive cases and 10,875 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 94,205 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 13.4%. Overall, Illinois has processed 9,255,658 tests for an overall positivity rate of 6.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 10 through November 16 is 12.5%.

As of last night, 5,887 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 1,158 in the ICU and 545 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.