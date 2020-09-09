Illinois reports 1,337 new confirmed cases, 30 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday 1,337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths.

The total number of cases in Illinois is at 253,690 and the total number of deaths is 8,214.

In the past 24 hours, 48,029 tests were processed making the single-day positivity rate 2.8%. There have been 4,526,739 tests processed overall. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 2 through September 8 is 3.7%.

As of last night, 1,580 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 357 in the ICU and 133 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.