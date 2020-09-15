Illinois reports 1,466 new cases, 20 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,466 new positive cases and 20 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The state total of cases is 264,210 and deaths is 8,332 since the pandemic began.

In the past 24 hours, 39,031 tests were processed for a total of 4,810,027 overall. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 8 through September 14 is 3.6%.

As of last night, there were 1,584 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, with 373 in the ICU and 144 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.