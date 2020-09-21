Illinois reports 1,477 new cases, 7 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Monday 1,477 new positive cases and seven additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 275,735 positive cases and 8,457 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 38,234 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.9%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,143,387 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 14 through September 20 is 3.5%.

As of last night, 1,436 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 364 in the ICU and 153 on ventilators.

