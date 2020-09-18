Illinois reports 2,120 new cases out of nearly 62,000 tests

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday 2,120 new positive cases and 20 additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 270,327 positive cases and 8,411 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 61,918 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.4%. Overall, Illinois has processed 4,982,856 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 11 through September 17 is 3.6%.

As of last night, 1,481 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 329 in the ICU and 149 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.