Illinois reports 2,145 new cases with over 56,000 tests

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday 2,145 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 56,661 tests processed in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for that time period is 3.8%.

The state’s confirmed cases in now at 257,788 with 4,632,382 tests. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 4 through September 10 is 3.9%.

There were also 32 additional deaths reported bringing the total in the state to 8,273.

As of last night, 1,619 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 359 in the ICU and 155 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss