Illinois reports 2,145 new cases with over 56,000 tests

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday 2,145 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 56,661 tests processed in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate for that time period is 3.8%.

The state’s confirmed cases in now at 257,788 with 4,632,382 tests. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 4 through September 10 is 3.9%.

There were also 32 additional deaths reported bringing the total in the state to 8,273.

As of last night, 1,619 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 359 in the ICU and 155 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.