Illinois reports 2,206 new COVID-19 cases, highest number of deaths since the end of June

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,206 new positive cases and 47 additional deaths on Friday. The number of deaths is the highest total since June 24 when 63 were reported.

Illinois now has a total of 297,646 positive cases and 8,743 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 72,691 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.0%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,763,128 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 25 through October 1 is 3.4%.

As of last night, 1,678 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 373 in the ICU and 162 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.