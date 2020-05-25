Illinois reports 2,508 new cases and 67 deaths; Iowa announces 263 new cases and 5 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,508 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Sunday. The state has a total of 110,304 cases overall. They also announced 67 deaths for a total of 4,856.

Illinois has completed 747,921 tests and 25,674 in the past 24 hours. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate from May 15 to May 21 is 12%.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa and 5 deaths. The dates of these confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 were from May 19 to May 23. That gives the state a total of 17,251 positive cases and 455 deaths.

There have been 2,841 additional negative tests for a total of 110,358 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported in the state so far. The positivity rate for this report is 8.4%.

Currently, 363 Iowans have been hospitalized, and 9,216 (53.5%) of Iowans have recovered.

Locally, the Rock Island County Health Department announced four new cases, bringing the total number to 675. The death toll from this virus stands at 25.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

More statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois and Iowa are available here and here.