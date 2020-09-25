Illinois reports 2,514 new COVID-19 cases with just under 70,000 tested

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday 2,514 new positive cases and 25 additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 283,885 positive cases and 8,563 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 69,793 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.6%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,363,471 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 18 through September 24 is 3.6%.

As of last night, 1,637 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 371 in the ICU and 124 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.