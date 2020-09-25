Illinois reports 2,514 new COVID-19 cases with just under 70,000 tested

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday 2,514 new positive cases and 25 additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 283,885 positive cases and 8,563 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 69,793 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.6%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,363,471 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 18 through September 24 is 3.6%.

As of last night, 1,637 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 371 in the ICU and 124 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss