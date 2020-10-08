Illinois reports 3,059 new COVID-19 cases, highest in a single-day since the middle of May

More than 72,000 tests processed in the past 24 hours

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,059 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which is the highest single-day number since 3,239 were reported on May 14 and the fourth highest number overall.

There were also 32 additional deaths reported.

Illinois now has a total of 310,700 positive cases and 8,910 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 72,491 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 4.2%. Overall, Illinois has processed 6,105,780 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 1 through October 7 is 3.7%.

As of last night, 1,755 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 392 in the ICU and 163 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.