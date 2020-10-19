Illinois reports 3,113 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,113 new positive cases and 22 additional deaths on Monday.

Illinois now has a total of 347,161 positive cases and 9,236 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 48,684 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 6.4%. Overall, Illinois has processed 6,824,237 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 12 through October 18 is 5.4%.

As of last night, 2,096 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 485 in the ICU and 179 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.