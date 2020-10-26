Illinois reports 4,729 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,729 new positive cases and 17 additional deaths on Monday.

Illinois now has a total of 378,985 positive cases and 9,522 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 57,264 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 8.3%. Overall, Illinois has processed 7,326,216 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 19 through October 25 is 6.3%.

As of last night, 2,638 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 589 in the ICU and 238 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.