Illinois reports 715 new cases; first cases in Mercer and Lee Counties

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 715 new positive COVID-19 tests bringing the state total to 7695. Unfortunately 16 additional deaths were also reported, which included the Whiteside County death previously reported by the county.

Included in these numbers is a first case in Mercer County, although no details were given about the patient at this time.

The Lee County Health Department announced its first positive case as well, but it was reported after the state numbers were released and not included in today’s reported cases. The patient is in their 50s and recovering at home.

At this time 43,656 people have been tested in Illinois.

For more information on COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.