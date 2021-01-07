Illinois reports 8,757 new COVID-19 cases, 177 deaths; passes 1 million cases overall

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,757 new cases of COVID-19 and 177 additional deaths on Thursday.

Illinois now has a total of 1,008,045 positive cases and 17,272 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 105,518 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 8.3%. Overall, Illinois has processed 13,803,946 tests for an overall positivity rate of 7.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from December 31 through January 6 is 8.5%.

As of last night, 3,921 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 783 in the ICU and 450 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.