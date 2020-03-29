Illinois reports first death of an infant in US due to COVID-19

A woman walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago’s Grant Park in half, on the first work day since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a shelter in place order last week. Pritzker says Illinois is not receiving enough medical supplies in its fight against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

An infant younger than a year has died due to COVID-19 in Chicago, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Saturday.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike., in a press release.

The infant is the youngest case of COVID-19 in the U.S. reported so far.

The health department also reported 465 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Sunday, including 13 new deaths.

The state of Illinois is reporting a total of 3,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths by Sunday, March 29th. It remains among the top 10 states with most number of COVID-19 cases.

On March 20th, Illinois governor issued a stay at home order which will remain in effect until April 7th.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker will give his daily briefing today at 2:30 p.m.