Illinois reports highest daily number of COVID-19 cases – 4,015

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,015 new positive cases and 53 additional deaths on Thursday.

The new cases is the highest single-day number reported during the pandemic in Illinois. Even though 5,368 new cases were reported on September 4, it was not an accurate single-day total. Rather it was an accumulation of cases that had not been reported in the prior days due to a slowdown in data processing.

The number of deaths is the highest since June 24 when 63 were reported.

Illinois now has a total of 331,620 positive cases and 9,127 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 67,086 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 6.0%. Overall, Illinois has processed 6,531,009 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 8 through October 14 is 4.9%.

As of last night, 1,932 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 388 in the ICU and 147 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.