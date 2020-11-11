Illinois reports highest number of COVID-19 cases for second day in a row, most deaths since late May

Over 5,000 Illinoisans hospitalized due to the coronavirus

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday 12,657 new cases of COVID-19, which passed Tuesday’s 12,623 for the most in a single-day.

There were also an additional 145 deaths reported, the most since May 27.

Illinois now has a total of 523,840 positive cases and 10,434 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 93,464 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 13.5%. Overall, Illinois has processed 8,664,483 tests for an overall positivity rate of 6.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 4 through November 10 is 12.4%.

As of last night, 5,042 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 951 in the ICU and 404 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.