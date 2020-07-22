Illinois reports highest number of new cases since early June

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,598 new positive cases and 23 additional deaths on Wednesday. The number of new cases is the highest since June 2 when 1,614 were reported.

The state now has a total of 165,301 positive cases and 7,347 deaths.

In the past day, 39,633 tests were processed for a total of 2,348,487. The 24 hour positivity rate is 4.0% and the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 15 through July 21 is 3.2%.

As of last night, there were 1,456 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, with 337 in the ICU and 132 on ventilators.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 24 new cases for a total of 1,397 in the county. There are currently 13 patients in the hospital in the county and the number of deaths remains at 30.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.