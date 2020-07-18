Illinois reports highest number of tests in a single day: 46,099

New cases in Illinois top 1,000 for fourth day in a row

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Saturday that 46,099 tests were conducted. It is the third consecutive day that tests have reached an all time high number for a single day. The state has processed 2,212,398 tests overall.

Out of the daily tests, 1,276 were reported positive for a total of 160,610 in the state. The 24 hour positivity rate was 2.8%, while the preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July 11 through July 17 is 2.9%.

There were also 18 additional deaths bringing the total in the state to 7,290.

As of last night, 1,360 patients were in a hospital, with 326 in the ICU and 119 on ventilators.

Rock Island County reported 21 new cases on Saturday, bringing the county total to 1,336. Reported hospitalizations in the county went down to 15 patients, six lower than reported on Friday. The total number of deaths remains at 30.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Mercer County reported one new case giving the county 33 in total. The new case involves a woman in her 70s. There are currently four active cases in the county, all reported in the past three days, with one in a hospital and the other three isolating at home.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.