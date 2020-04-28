Illinois reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 deaths, over 2,000 total; RI County surpasses 400 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday that 144 individuals have passed away due to COVID-19, the most in a single day in the state. One of the deaths announced included a woman in her 90s in Rock Island County that was reported on Monday by the Rock Island County Health Department. There have now been 2,125 total deaths in Illinois.

Illinois has 48,102 cases of the coronavirus after 2,219 new cases were reported, as well.

The Rock Island Health Department announced 20 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 402.

The new cases consist of:

A woman in her 90s who is being treated in a local hospital

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

19 patients in Rock Island County are currently hospitalized.