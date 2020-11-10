Illinois reports highest single-day number of new cases and tests, surpasses a half million in total cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday 12,623 new cases of COVID-19, which is the highest single-day number passing the previous high of 12,438 from Saturday.

There were also an additional 79 deaths reported.

Illinois now has a total of 511,183 positive cases and 10,289 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 101,955 tests were processed, the most in a single-day, for a single-day positivity rate of 12.4%. Overall, Illinois has processed 8,469,064 tests for an overall positivity rate of 6.0%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 3 through November 9 is 12.0%.

As of last night, 4,742 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 911 in the ICU and 399 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.