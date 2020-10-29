Illinois reports highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,363 new cases, the highest single-day number, and 56 additional deaths on Thursday.

Illinois now has a total of 395,458 positive cases and 9,675 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 83,056 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 7.7%. Overall, Illinois has processed 7,542,098 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from October 22 through October 28 is 6.9%.

As of last night, 3,030 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 643 in the ICU and 269 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.