Illinois reports highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,942 new positive cases and 44 additional deaths on Thursday.

The number of cases reported is the highest single-day total since the pandemic began, surpassing the 4,554 reported on October 16.

Illinois now has a total of 360,159 positive cases and 9,387 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 80,977 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 6.1%. Overall, Illinois has processed 7,031,082 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 15 through October 21 is 5.7%.

As of last night, 2,463 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 525 in the ICU and 212 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.